The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $26.66 Million Stake in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 985,635 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,159 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $26,661,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Coterra Energy by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 113,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,068,000 after buying an additional 2,376 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Coterra Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,461,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 803,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,844,000 after acquiring an additional 30,237 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 23,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 4,760 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,045,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Coterra Energy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Coterra Energy

In other news, VP Michael D. Deshazer sold 14,000 shares of Coterra Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.06, for a total value of $364,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 93,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,449,327.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Coterra Energy Trading Up 0.8 %

Coterra Energy Increases Dividend

Shares of CTRA opened at $26.36 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.21. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.25 and a 52-week high of $29.89. The company has a market cap of $19.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 0.20.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This is an increase from Coterra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. Coterra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 37.38%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on CTRA. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Coterra Energy from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Coterra Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Coterra Energy from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Susquehanna upgraded Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Coterra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.43.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Coterra Energy

Coterra Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 183,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coterra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coterra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.