The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $26.94 Million Holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 295,345 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,848 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers were worth $26,938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CFR. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the first quarter worth $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the third quarter worth $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 80.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 309 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Compass Point lowered shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $98.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $125.00 to $118.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.77.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Stock Down 1.1 %

CFR opened at $108.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $106.72 and its 200 day moving average is $99.91. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.25 and a fifty-two week high of $125.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.92, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.03.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.17. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 22.60% and a return on equity of 19.66%. The company had revenue of $523.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $498.09 million. Research analysts expect that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 8.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s payout ratio is currently 40.44%.

Insider Activity at Cullen/Frost Bankers

In related news, insider Paul Bracher sold 9,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.40, for a total transaction of $1,074,308.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,543,972. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Cullen/Frost Bankers

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; and treasury management services, as well as originates commercial leasing services.

