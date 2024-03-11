The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $27.42 Million Stock Holdings in Crane (NYSE:CR)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its holdings in Crane (NYSE:CR – Free Report) by 67.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 308,593 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 650,664 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.54% of Crane worth $27,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Crane by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,853 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Crane by 3.0% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,432 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Crane by 82.1% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,102 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Crane by 4.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,856 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $851,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Crane by 1.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,777 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. 85.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CR opened at $128.54 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $120.29 and its 200 day moving average is $105.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Crane has a 12-month low of $67.28 and a 12-month high of $134.01. The stock has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.83, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.49.

Crane ( NYSE:CR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. Crane had a return on equity of 24.45% and a net margin of 13.10%. The business had revenue of $532.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $519.55 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Crane will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This is a boost from Crane’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Crane’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.22%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CR. Bank of America raised their price objective on Crane from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Crane from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded Crane from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Vertical Research initiated coverage on Crane in a report on Monday, November 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.67.

Crane Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. The company has three segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Aerospace & Electronics segment supplies critical components and systems, including original equipment and aftermarket parts, primarily for the commercial aerospace, and the military aerospace, defense, and space markets.

