The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $28.19 Million Stock Position in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Free Report) by 426.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 220,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 178,393 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Middleby were worth $28,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MIDD. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Middleby by 54.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,910,000 after purchasing an additional 13,493 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Middleby by 16.0% during the third quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 49,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,335,000 after buying an additional 6,843 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Middleby by 14.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank increased its stake in Middleby by 19.1% in the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 2,366 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Middleby in the third quarter valued at approximately $575,000. Institutional investors own 96.66% of the company’s stock.

In other Middleby news, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.47, for a total transaction of $53,014.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,306 shares in the company, valued at $955,169.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Middleby news, Director Cathy L. Mccarthy sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.12, for a total transaction of $153,120.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,971 shares in the company, valued at $1,220,519.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.47, for a total transaction of $53,014.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,306 shares in the company, valued at $955,169.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MIDD opened at $153.87 on Monday. The Middleby Co. has a 52 week low of $109.59 and a 52 week high of $156.38. The firm has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.77 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.31.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.21. Middleby had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.57 earnings per share. Middleby’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Middleby Co. will post 10.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Middleby from $164.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Middleby from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Middleby from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.38.

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment worldwide. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, and rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, and countertop cooking equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, kitchen ventilation, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, and freezers; soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment; and fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, and IoT solutions.

