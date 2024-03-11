The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $32.95 Million Stock Position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 128,196 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,668 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.09% of Biogen worth $32,948,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BIIB. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Biogen in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Biogen in the third quarter worth $26,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Biogen in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its position in Biogen by 105.1% in the 3rd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 121 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in shares of Biogen during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. 85.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BIIB opened at $223.24 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Biogen Inc. has a twelve month low of $215.35 and a twelve month high of $319.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of -0.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $238.67 and a 200-day moving average of $246.01.

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The biotechnology company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.18 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 14.91%. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 15.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BIIB shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Biogen from $310.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $364.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Biogen from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Biogen from $333.00 to $316.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $305.68.

In related news, Director Eric K. Rowinsky acquired 455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $222.54 per share, for a total transaction of $101,255.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,629 shares in the company, valued at $4,590,777.66. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Biogen news, insider Priya Singhal sold 419 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.45, for a total value of $100,329.55. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,081,356.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric K. Rowinsky bought 455 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $222.54 per share, for a total transaction of $101,255.70. Following the purchase, the director now owns 20,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,590,777.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 789 shares of company stock worth $182,213 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

