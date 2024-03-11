The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Increases Holdings in Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO – Free Report) by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,310,341 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 406,841 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 2.36% of Zuora worth $27,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ZUO. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Zuora by 1,567.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,204,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,029,000 after purchasing an additional 2,072,643 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Zuora by 70.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,324,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,500,000 after purchasing an additional 960,540 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Zuora by 63.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,342,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,962,000 after purchasing an additional 908,890 shares during the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zuora during the 1st quarter valued at $7,113,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Zuora by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,705,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,623,000 after purchasing an additional 653,017 shares during the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ZUO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Zuora from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Zuora from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Zuora in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Zuora from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th.

Zuora Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE ZUO opened at $9.19 on Monday. Zuora, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.05 and a 52 week high of $12.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.15 and a beta of 1.89.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.10. Zuora had a negative return on equity of 48.38% and a negative net margin of 15.80%. The business had revenue of $110.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.80 million. Research analysts anticipate that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Zuora news, CRO Robert J. Traube sold 57,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.36, for a total value of $476,561.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 49,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $410,526.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Todd Mcelhatton sold 41,692 shares of Zuora stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.36, for a total transaction of $348,545.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 238,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,992,898.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Robert J. Traube sold 57,005 shares of Zuora stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.36, for a total value of $476,561.80. Following the sale, the executive now owns 49,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,526.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 265,899 shares of company stock worth $2,278,816 in the last quarter. 9.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Zuora

Zuora, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based subscription management platform that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora platform that acts as an orchestration engine that allows customers quote-to-cash and revenue operations; and Zuora Billing that helps customers to set payment terms, manage hierarchical billing relationships, consolidate invoicing across multiple subscriptions, and tax transactions.

Further Reading

