The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Increases Stock Position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 9,223 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.07% of Public Storage worth $32,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AMI Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the 1st quarter worth about $267,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Public Storage by 7.3% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,374,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Public Storage during the 1st quarter worth approximately $398,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in Public Storage by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 13,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,271,000 after acquiring an additional 2,156 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Public Storage alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 265 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.17, for a total transaction of $74,775.05. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,674,135.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 10.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PSA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Public Storage in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $267.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Public Storage from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $270.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Public Storage from $307.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Public Storage from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $293.00.

Read Our Latest Report on PSA

Public Storage Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of Public Storage stock opened at $293.13 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.50, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.54. Public Storage has a twelve month low of $233.18 and a twelve month high of $316.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $288.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $274.73.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.15 by ($1.94). Public Storage had a return on equity of 35.31% and a net margin of 45.34%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.16 earnings per share. Public Storage’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 16.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Public Storage Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. Public Storage’s payout ratio is 108.50%.

About Public Storage

(Free Report)

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.