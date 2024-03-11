The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Lowers Holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,832 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in MSCI were worth $29,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MSCI. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in shares of MSCI in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. ORG Partners LLC boosted its position in MSCI by 5,600.0% during the third quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 57 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MSCI during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in MSCI during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in MSCI by 105.1% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 80 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 88.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MSCI. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on MSCI from $572.00 to $601.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on MSCI from $588.00 to $638.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Edward Jones began coverage on MSCI in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of MSCI in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded MSCI from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $526.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $578.21.

MSCI Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:MSCI opened at $551.50 on Monday. MSCI Inc. has a 52-week low of $451.55 and a 52-week high of $617.39. The stock has a market cap of $43.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.30, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $563.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $536.13.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The technology company reported $3.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $690.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $662.64 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 111.17% and a net margin of 45.42%. MSCI’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc. will post 14.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MSCI Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. This is a positive change from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.

About MSCI

(Free Report)

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

