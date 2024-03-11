The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Lowers Stock Position in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its position in shares of Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 904,898 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,451 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.94% of Patterson Companies worth $26,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in Patterson Companies by 195.7% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the period. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 499.4% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 54.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

PDCO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Patterson Companies in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Patterson Companies from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Patterson Companies from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Piper Sandler downgraded Patterson Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Patterson Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:PDCO opened at $27.17 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.87 and a 200 day moving average of $29.36. The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 13.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.00 and a 12-month high of $34.53.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). Patterson Companies had a return on equity of 20.98% and a net margin of 2.95%. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

Patterson Companies, Inc engages in the distribution of dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

