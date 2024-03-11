The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 10,080 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its stake in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 2.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 499,319 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 10,080 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $29,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTNT. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 164 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortinet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 430 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 686.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 527 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fortinet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 65.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 7,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.22, for a total transaction of $438,687.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,730 shares in the company, valued at $1,498,000.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Fortinet news, VP Michael Xie sold 38,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.45, for a total value of $2,549,620.05. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,887,018 shares in the company, valued at $1,985,992,346.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrice Perche sold 7,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.22, for a total transaction of $438,687.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,730 shares in the company, valued at $1,498,000.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 138,721 shares of company stock worth $8,980,918. Insiders own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

FTNT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price objective (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.55.

NASDAQ FTNT opened at $71.35 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.12 and a 12-month high of $81.24. The company has a market capitalization of $54.44 billion, a PE ratio of 49.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $65.83 and its 200-day moving average is $60.01.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The software maker reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.08. Fortinet had a net margin of 21.64% and a negative return on equity of 7,572.46%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

