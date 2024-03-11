The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 15,386 Shares of Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its position in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 800,173 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,386 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.93% of Hancock Whitney worth $29,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new position in Hancock Whitney in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in Hancock Whitney by 136.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Hancock Whitney by 81.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Hancock Whitney in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Hancock Whitney by 151.1% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HWC opened at $44.48 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.54. Hancock Whitney Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.02 and a fifty-two week high of $49.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Hancock Whitney ( NASDAQ:HWC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 16th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $308.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $355.51 million. Hancock Whitney had a net margin of 20.57% and a return on equity of 12.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.65 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Hancock Whitney Co. will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 4th. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio is 26.67%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Hancock Whitney from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Hancock Whitney from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Truist Financial lowered shares of Hancock Whitney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Hancock Whitney in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Hancock Whitney in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.39.

In related news, insider Christopher S. Ziluca sold 3,636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total value of $158,166.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,534,897.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Hancock Whitney news, COO D Shane Loper sold 17,690 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.81, for a total value of $828,068.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 71,148 shares in the company, valued at $3,330,437.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher S. Ziluca sold 3,636 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total transaction of $158,166.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,534,897.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,225 shares of company stock valued at $1,634,014 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the financial holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides traditional and online banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It offers checking and saving accounts including currency exchange and overdraft services; and range of loan products, which includes credit personal and home equity, construction, and term loans, mortgage facilities, credit cards, equipment finance, line of credit, leasing, commercial loan programs, asset based lending services, derivatives, and equipment and litigation finance, as well as new markets tax credit investment including bridge finance.

