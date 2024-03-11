The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Holdings Boosted by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,395 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,729 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Progressive were worth $5,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Progressive in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Progressive during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Progressive during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Progressive during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Progressive during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.66% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at Progressive
In other news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 551 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.24, for a total transaction of $93,251.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,725,350.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.24, for a total transaction of $93,251.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,725,350.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 13,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.26, for a total transaction of $2,127,228.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 465,737 shares in the company, valued at $75,570,485.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 58,949 shares of company stock worth $10,671,740. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Read Our Latest Report on Progressive
Progressive Stock Performance
NYSE PGR opened at $198.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The Progressive Co. has a 1 year low of $111.41 and a 1 year high of $198.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $179.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $161.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.20 billion, a PE ratio of 30.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.34.
Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $16.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.10 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 21.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Progressive Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 3rd. Progressive’s payout ratio is 12.92%.
Progressive Company Profile
The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.
Read More
