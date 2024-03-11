The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Holdings Boosted by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,395 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,729 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Progressive were worth $5,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Progressive in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Progressive during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Progressive during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Progressive during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Progressive during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Progressive

In other news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 551 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.24, for a total transaction of $93,251.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,725,350.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.24, for a total transaction of $93,251.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,725,350.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 13,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.26, for a total transaction of $2,127,228.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 465,737 shares in the company, valued at $75,570,485.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 58,949 shares of company stock worth $10,671,740. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $144.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Progressive in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $174.00 price objective on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Progressive from $158.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Progressive from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Progressive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.17.

Progressive Stock Performance

NYSE PGR opened at $198.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The Progressive Co. has a 1 year low of $111.41 and a 1 year high of $198.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $179.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $161.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.20 billion, a PE ratio of 30.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.34.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $16.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.10 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 21.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 3rd. Progressive’s payout ratio is 12.92%.

Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

