The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Acquired by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,621 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 541 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $4,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Roundview Capital LLC grew its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 8,065 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 189.1% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 10,409 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,598,000 after purchasing an additional 6,808 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 118,763 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,956,000 after purchasing an additional 24,884 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,231,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,387 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,842,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Sherwin-Williams

In other news, SVP Mary L. Garceau sold 23,518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.66, for a total value of $7,588,317.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,187,743.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Karl J. Jorgenrud sold 2,690 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.50, for a total transaction of $867,525.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,941 shares in the company, valued at $4,173,472.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Mary L. Garceau sold 23,518 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.66, for a total value of $7,588,317.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,187,743.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,410 shares of company stock valued at $10,080,699. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $340.69 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $311.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $283.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $86.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.83, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.15. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1-year low of $205.43 and a 1-year high of $347.71.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 74.72% and a net margin of 10.36%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.39 EPS for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th were paid a $0.715 dividend. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. This is an increase from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is currently 30.92%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Argus lifted their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $330.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $300.00 target price (up previously from $270.00) on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $295.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.72.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

Further Reading

