The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) Holdings Raised by Townsquare Capital LLC

Townsquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL – Free Report) by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 67,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,286 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Simply Good Foods were worth $2,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 235.7% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in Simply Good Foods in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in Simply Good Foods in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Simply Good Foods by 9,214.3% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Simply Good Foods by 713.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363 shares in the last quarter. 88.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SMPL. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Simply Good Foods from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective (up from $41.00) on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Simply Good Foods from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.50.

Simply Good Foods Stock Performance

Shares of SMPL stock opened at $33.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 5.02 and a quick ratio of 3.46. The Simply Good Foods Company has a fifty-two week low of $31.06 and a fifty-two week high of $43.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.02. The firm has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.56, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.70.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $308.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.26 million. Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 10.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. Analysts predict that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Brian K. Ratzan sold 30,768 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.73, for a total transaction of $1,314,716.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,195,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,816,278.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Simply Good Foods news, Director Robert G. Montgomery sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.36, for a total value of $98,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 52,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,075,767.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Brian K. Ratzan sold 30,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.73, for a total value of $1,314,716.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,195,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,816,278.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 69,326 shares of company stock valued at $2,877,965. Insiders own 10.98% of the company’s stock.

Simply Good Foods Profile

(Free Report)

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer-packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, protein chips, and recipes under the Atkins and Quest brand names.

Featured Articles

