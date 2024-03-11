Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,195 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 295 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 1.2% of Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,654,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in Amazon.com by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 72,911 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $237,686,000 after purchasing an additional 13,060 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in Amazon.com by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,810 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,901,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Markel Corp raised its position in Amazon.com by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 99,068 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $322,956,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 2,721 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,870,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Amazon.com Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $175.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.62. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.12 and a 52-week high of $180.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 trillion, a PE ratio of 60.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.17.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.19. Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The firm had revenue of $169.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AMZN shares. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Roth Mkm raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $197.95.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Amazon.com

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.97, for a total transaction of $523,807.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,239,226.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.63, for a total transaction of $72,815.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,560 shares in the company, valued at $17,265,892.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.97, for a total transaction of $523,807.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,239,226.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,210,510 shares of company stock valued at $5,505,209,706 over the last three months. Insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.