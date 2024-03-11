Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) Shares Acquired by Gotham Asset Management LLC

Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) by 61.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,454 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,079 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 271.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,096,331 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $154,569,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263,039 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Toll Brothers in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,702,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,623,797 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $546,551,000 after acquiring an additional 968,528 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 164.7% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,274,947 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,949,000 after acquiring an additional 793,239 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Toll Brothers by 105.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,503,729 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $111,216,000 after purchasing an additional 772,849 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Toll Brothers alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TOL has been the topic of several research reports. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $96.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Toll Brothers from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Toll Brothers from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.20.

Toll Brothers Stock Performance

Shares of TOL stock opened at $120.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 4.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.65. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a one year low of $56.36 and a one year high of $122.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $104.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.91.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The construction company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.48. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 21.04% and a net margin of 13.97%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 13.72 EPS for the current year.

Toll Brothers Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 11th. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is currently 6.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Toll Brothers news, Director Carl B. Marbach sold 10,000 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.02, for a total transaction of $1,180,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,020,823.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.85, for a total value of $5,942,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 346,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,167,500.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Carl B. Marbach sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.02, for a total value of $1,180,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,069 shares in the company, valued at $4,020,823.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 91,755 shares of company stock valued at $10,417,732. 1.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

(Free Report)

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Toll Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toll Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.