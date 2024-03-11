Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) & China Construction Bank (OTCMKTS:CICHF) Financial Survey

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Free Report) and China Construction Bank (OTCMKTS:CICHF – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Toronto-Dominion Bank and China Construction Bank’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Toronto-Dominion Bank $75.05 billion 1.43 $7.99 billion $4.68 12.89 China Construction Bank N/A N/A N/A $0.91 0.69

Toronto-Dominion Bank has higher revenue and earnings than China Construction Bank. China Construction Bank is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Toronto-Dominion Bank, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Toronto-Dominion Bank 11.16% 14.15% 0.75% China Construction Bank N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This table compares Toronto-Dominion Bank and China Construction Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and China Construction Bank, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Toronto-Dominion Bank 0 5 2 0 2.29 China Construction Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A

Toronto-Dominion Bank currently has a consensus price target of $89.33, indicating a potential upside of 48.07%. Given Toronto-Dominion Bank’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Toronto-Dominion Bank is more favorable than China Construction Bank.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

51.5% of Toronto-Dominion Bank shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.7% of China Construction Bank shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Toronto-Dominion Bank shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Toronto-Dominion Bank pays an annual dividend of $2.14 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. China Construction Bank pays an annual dividend of $0.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 48.0%. Toronto-Dominion Bank pays out 45.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. China Construction Bank pays out 33.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. China Construction Bank is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

Toronto-Dominion Bank beats China Construction Bank on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases. It also provides credit cards and payments; real estate secured lending, auto finance, and consumer lending services; point-of-sale payment solutions for large and small businesses; wealth and asset management products, and advice to retail and institutional clients through direct investing, advice-based, and asset management businesses; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products. The company also provides capital markets, and corporate and investment banking products and services, including underwriting and distribution of new debt and equity issues; advice on strategic acquisitions and divestitures; and trading, funding, and investment services to corporations, governments, and institutions. It offers its products and services under the TD Bank and America's Most Convenient Bank brand names. The Toronto-Dominion Bank was founded in 1855 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About China Construction Bank

China Construction Bank Corporation provides various banking and related financial services to individuals and corporate customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through Corporate Finance Business, Personal Finance Business, Treasury and Asset Management Business, and Others segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as foreign currency, all in one accounts, RMB, corporate term and notification, and corporate demand deposits, as well corporate deposits by agreement. Its loan products include personal business, car, and housing loans; and SME, traditional credit, commercial draft, buyer credit, and RMB credit line loans. The company also offers credit cards; physical gold for personal investment and personal gold accounts; foreign exchange services; certificate treasury and savings bonds, securities deposit accounts, and securities services, as well as bank-securities transfer and book-entry treasury bond over the counter transaction services; and wealth management products. In addition, it provides collection, salaries payment, third-party collection and payment, insurance agency, and remittance services; international settlement and financing, and FI services; securities and fund settlement services; guarantee-based, consulting and advising, and factoring services; fund custody services; and e-banking services. Further, the company offers institutional services comprising services for government agencies, social security, banks cooperation, bank-securities cooperation, bank-insurance cooperation, and services for non-banking financial institutions. China Construction Bank Corporation was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

