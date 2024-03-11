Toroso Investments LLC Acquires 1,913 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 10.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,739 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,913 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $1,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,098,017 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $3,923,199,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163,022 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,415,954 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,365,793,000 after acquiring an additional 473,809 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,663,814 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,196,547,000 after purchasing an additional 4,365,493 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 16.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,343,662 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $738,821,000 after buying an additional 1,633,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3.0% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,056,248 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $544,942,000 after purchasing an additional 231,782 shares in the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CTSH. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $70.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Wolfe Research raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Societe Generale restated a “sell” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.43.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Down 0.9 %

CTSH stock opened at $76.77 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.12. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 12-month low of $56.45 and a 12-month high of $80.09. The company has a market cap of $38.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The information technology service provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.14. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is an increase from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

(Free Report)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services, Health Sciences, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media and Technology.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.