Toroso Investments LLC Acquires 3,070 Shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 110,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,070 shares during the quarter. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in New York Community Bancorp were worth $1,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,302,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $377,902,000 after acquiring an additional 444,458 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 61.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,348,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $319,548,000 after buying an additional 13,450,558 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 10.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,541,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,486,000 after buying an additional 963,865 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 30.0% during the first quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 7,932,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,708,000 after buying an additional 1,829,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 4.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,625,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,476,000 after purchasing an additional 303,461 shares in the last quarter. 67.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of New York Community Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $11.50 to $5.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price objective (down from $8.00) on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $3.50 to $3.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.03.

Insider Activity at New York Community Bancorp

In other news, Director Peter Schoels acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.15 per share, for a total transaction of $415,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 147,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $611,867.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Peter Schoels acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.15 per share, for a total transaction of $415,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 147,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $611,867.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Thomas R. Cangemi acquired 11,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.41 per share, with a total value of $49,877.10. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $307,394.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 186,310 shares of company stock worth $775,627 over the last three months. 1.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

New York Community Bancorp Stock Down 6.6 %

Shares of NYCB opened at $3.42 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.95. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.70 and a 12-month high of $14.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.28.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.56). The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $935.90 million. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 28.96% and a return on equity of 5.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

New York Community Bancorp Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.85%. New York Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 6.01%.

About New York Community Bancorp

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Flagstar Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company's deposit products include interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

