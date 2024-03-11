Toroso Investments LLC Acquires 51,834 Shares of UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH)

Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Free Report) by 196.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 78,189 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,834 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in UiPath were worth $1,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in UiPath by 4.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,463,001 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $358,918,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215,702 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of UiPath by 32.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,376,854 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $387,354,000 after buying an additional 5,681,577 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of UiPath by 2.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,238,176 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $277,835,000 after buying an additional 463,032 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of UiPath by 37.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,662,087 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $193,241,000 after buying an additional 3,172,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altimeter Capital Management LP increased its stake in UiPath by 175.4% in the first quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 8,275,000 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $71,579,000 after acquiring an additional 5,270,194 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.04% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at UiPath
In other news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 125,000 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.59, for a total value of $2,823,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 858,148 shares in the company, valued at $19,385,563.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other UiPath news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.59, for a total value of $2,823,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 858,148 shares in the company, valued at $19,385,563.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Rich Wong sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.12, for a total transaction of $4,624,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 429,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,928,144.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 421,000 shares of company stock worth $9,674,870 over the last three months. 31.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
UiPath Stock Up 0.3 %
Shares of UiPath stock opened at $23.66 on Monday. UiPath Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.38 and a 52-week high of $27.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.40.
About UiPath
UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.
