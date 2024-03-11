Toroso Investments LLC Acquires 63,601 Shares of Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM)

Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM – Free Report) by 419.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 78,752 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,601 shares during the quarter. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Black Stone Minerals were worth $1,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in Black Stone Minerals during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Black Stone Minerals during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Black Stone Minerals during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Black Stone Minerals during the third quarter valued at about $51,000. 13.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director D Mark Dewalch bought 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.47 per share, with a total value of $50,277.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 320,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,957,144.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

Black Stone Minerals Stock Up 0.2 %

BSM stock opened at $15.58 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.89 and its 200-day moving average is $16.77. The company has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 0.92. Black Stone Minerals, L.P. has a twelve month low of $13.41 and a twelve month high of $18.55.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $190.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.67 million. Black Stone Minerals had a net margin of 70.46% and a return on equity of 42.38%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Black Stone Minerals, L.P. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Black Stone Minerals Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.20%. Black Stone Minerals’s payout ratio is presently 101.60%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Black Stone Minerals from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Black Stone Minerals from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd.

Black Stone Minerals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Black Stone Minerals, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests. It owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million gross acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 16.8 million gross acres, and overriding royalty interests in 1.8 million gross acres located in 41 states in the United States.

Featured Stories

