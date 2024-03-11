Toroso Investments LLC Acquires New Holdings in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM)

Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 98,042 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,335,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in SLM by 0.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,551,727 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $427,418,000 after purchasing an additional 177,312 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in SLM by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,483,681 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $350,614,000 after acquiring an additional 75,771 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in SLM by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,722,813 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $109,720,000 after acquiring an additional 117,381 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its stake in SLM by 53.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,530,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $83,171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570,000 shares during the period. Finally, Goldentree Asset Management LP raised its stake in SLM by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Goldentree Asset Management LP now owns 4,282,732 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $58,331,000 after acquiring an additional 357,235 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

SLM stock opened at $20.68 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. SLM Co. has a 1-year low of $10.81 and a 1-year high of $21.24. The stock has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.16.

SLM ( NASDAQ:SLM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.15). SLM had a return on equity of 36.86% and a net margin of 20.65%. The business had revenue of $725.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $379.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.33) EPS. Analysts expect that SLM Co. will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. SLM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.33%.

SLM declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 24th that permits the company to buyback $650.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit services provider to repurchase up to 14.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

SLM has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded SLM from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on SLM from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Barclays began coverage on SLM in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on SLM in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded SLM from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.77.

In related news, EVP Donna F. Vieira sold 12,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.27, for a total transaction of $249,483.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,564,155. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Donna F. Vieira sold 12,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.27, for a total transaction of $249,483.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,564,155. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jonathan Boyles sold 94,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.72, for a total value of $1,949,296.16. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 52,751 shares in the company, valued at $1,093,000.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It is also involved in the provision of retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and interest-bearing omnibus accounts.

