Toroso Investments LLC Boosts Holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,044 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $1,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 1.3% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,742,546 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $565,648,000 after buying an additional 46,534 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 0.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,223,752 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $539,430,000 after buying an additional 19,148 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 12.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,145,062 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $358,933,000 after buying an additional 244,094 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 3.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,775,394 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $296,449,000 after buying an additional 62,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 117.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,709,702 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $300,155,000 after buying an additional 922,054 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of JKHY opened at $174.65 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.66. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 12-month low of $136.57 and a 12-month high of $178.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $169.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $159.19.

Jack Henry & Associates Increases Dividend

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.12. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 22.67%. The company had revenue of $545.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This is a positive change from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.05%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on JKHY shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $161.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $167.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $176.00 price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.92.

Insider Activity at Jack Henry & Associates

In other Jack Henry & Associates news, SVP Stacey E. Zengel sold 326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.10, for a total transaction of $53,822.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $893,191. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.

