Toroso Investments LLC Boosts Position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) by 15.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,435 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,408 shares during the quarter. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $1,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pinterest during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Pinterest by 1,093.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pinterest during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Pinterest by 5,138.9% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Corp IN bought a new position in Pinterest in the third quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors own 72.63% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PINS opened at $34.90 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.89 and a 200-day moving average of $32.54. The company has a market capitalization of $23.70 billion, a PE ratio of -581.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.00. Pinterest, Inc. has a one year low of $20.60 and a one year high of $41.60.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Pinterest ( NYSE:PINS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $981.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $988.62 million. Pinterest had a positive return on equity of 3.83% and a negative net margin of 1.17%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on PINS. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Pinterest from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $37.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Argus upgraded shares of Pinterest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Pinterest from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pinterest currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.52.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Christine Deputy sold 22,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.27, for a total value of $837,046.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 222,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,306,774.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.29, for a total value of $725,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 94,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,419,062.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Christine Deputy sold 22,459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.27, for a total transaction of $837,046.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 222,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,306,774.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 110,737 shares of company stock worth $4,057,983 in the last quarter. Insiders own 6.85% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

