Toroso Investments LLC Boosts Stake in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report) by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,397 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $1,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in MarketAxess by 94.6% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 72 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MarketAxess during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MarketAxess during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MarketAxess during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of MarketAxess during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at MarketAxess

In related news, CRO Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.26, for a total transaction of $442,520.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 70,092 shares in the company, valued at $15,508,555.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MarketAxess Stock Performance

NASDAQ MKTX opened at $215.12 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $242.29 and a 200-day moving average of $239.51. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $200.01 and a 52-week high of $399.78.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $197.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.70 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 34.29% and a return on equity of 21.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MarketAxess Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were given a $0.74 dividend. This is a boost from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is presently 43.21%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MKTX shares. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $229.00 to $210.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $263.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of MarketAxess in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of MarketAxess from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $246.00 to $291.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $266.89.

About MarketAxess

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. The company offers trading technology that provides liquidity access in U.S. high-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, emerging market debt, eurobonds, municipal bonds, U.S.

