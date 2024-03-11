Toroso Investments LLC Buys 1,591 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 8.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,971 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,591 shares during the quarter. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $1,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Southern in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Southern in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Southern from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Southern in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Southern in a report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Southern from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.46.

Insider Transactions at Southern

In other news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 899 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total transaction of $60,286.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,508,984.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 899 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total transaction of $60,286.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,502 shares in the company, valued at $1,508,984.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.96, for a total transaction of $706,526.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28,691 shares in the company, valued at $2,007,222.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,998 shares of company stock valued at $1,461,463. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Southern Stock Performance

SO opened at $69.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $68.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.65. The Southern Company has a 1 year low of $61.56 and a 1 year high of $75.80. The stock has a market cap of $75.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.49.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. Southern had a net margin of 15.79% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Southern Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. Southern’s payout ratio is currently 77.13%.

Southern Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

See Also

