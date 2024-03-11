Toroso Investments LLC Buys 3,051 Shares of Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO)

Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO – Free Report) by 15.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,523 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 3,051 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC owned about 0.08% of Winnebago Industries worth $1,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in WGO. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Winnebago Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,452,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 179.2% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 81,466 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,843,000 after purchasing an additional 52,286 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Winnebago Industries by 33.7% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 173,402 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,493,000 after buying an additional 43,682 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in Winnebago Industries by 934.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 18,439 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 16,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Winnebago Industries by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 91,829 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,459,000 after purchasing an additional 8,511 shares during the last quarter.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WGO. DA Davidson raised their target price on Winnebago Industries from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Winnebago Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Winnebago Industries from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Roth Mkm increased their price target on Winnebago Industries from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Winnebago Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.40.

Shares of WGO stock opened at $64.31 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $68.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 1.71. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.94 and a 12-month high of $75.42.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 20th. The construction company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $763.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $723.79 million. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 16.96%. The business’s revenue was down 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.07 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.44%.

In related news, Director William C. Fisher sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.10, for a total value of $72,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,211 shares in the company, valued at $1,961,913.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Winnebago Industries news, SVP Christopher David West sold 13,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.08, for a total value of $937,001.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,817,425.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William C. Fisher sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.10, for a total transaction of $72,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,961,913.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates through three segments: Towable RV, Motorhome RV, and Marine. It provides towable products that are non-motorized vehicles to be towed by automobiles, pickup trucks, SUVs, or vans for use as temporary living quarters for recreational travel, such as conventional travel trailers, fifth wheels, folding camper trailers, and truck campers under the Winnebago and Grand Design brand names.

