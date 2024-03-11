Toroso Investments LLC Buys 460 Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,395 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the quarter. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $1,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 20,620 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $2,197,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 0.7% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 16,517 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 1.2% in the third quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 9,800 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 3.6% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 3,605 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 103.3% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. 91.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Akamai Technologies Price Performance

AKAM stock opened at $111.00 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $117.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.23. The stock has a market cap of $16.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.44, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.72. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.65 and a fifty-two week high of $129.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Akamai Technologies ( NASDAQ:AKAM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $995.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $999.09 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 14.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Akamai Technologies news, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 3,510 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.55, for a total transaction of $395,050.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $483,852.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 3,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.55, for a total value of $395,050.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $483,852.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.58, for a total value of $470,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,359,242.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,110 shares of company stock valued at $1,185,951 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AKAM shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Akamai Technologies from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Akamai Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Susquehanna assumed coverage on Akamai Technologies in a report on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HSBC downgraded Akamai Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $109.00 to $96.00 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.50.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud computing, security, and content delivery services in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

Featured Stories

