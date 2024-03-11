Toroso Investments LLC Buys 5,775 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 25.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,411 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,775 shares during the quarter. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in D. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,988,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $178,176,000 after buying an additional 199,629 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 553,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $24,727,000 after buying an additional 87,280 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 53.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 174,329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,787,000 after buying an additional 60,835 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in Dominion Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,863,000. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,015 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after buying an additional 3,550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

D has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.90.

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:D opened at $48.00 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.34 and a 200 day moving average of $45.81. The company has a market capitalization of $40.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.61. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.18 and a 1-year high of $58.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.11). Dominion Energy had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 8.83%. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.56%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 114.59%.

Insider Activity at Dominion Energy

In other Dominion Energy news, CEO Robert M. Blue bought 21,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $45.91 per share, for a total transaction of $997,853.85. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,240 shares in the company, valued at $8,091,178.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Joseph M. Rigby purchased 2,130 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $46.94 per share, with a total value of $99,982.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,417 shares in the company, valued at $395,093.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert M. Blue purchased 21,735 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $45.91 per share, for a total transaction of $997,853.85. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 176,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,091,178.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report).

