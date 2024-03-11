Toroso Investments LLC Cuts Holdings in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Toroso Investments LLC decreased its stake in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,889 shares during the quarter. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $1,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NTR. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Nutrien during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nutrien in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Nutrien in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nutrien in the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.77% of the company’s stock.

NTR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Nutrien from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, February 23rd. CIBC dropped their price objective on Nutrien from $87.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Nutrien from $88.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays upgraded Nutrien from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Nutrien from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.80.

NTR opened at $52.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.89. Nutrien Ltd. has a 12 month low of $47.90 and a 12 month high of $81.90.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $5.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.36 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 8.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.02 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nutrien Ltd. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This is an increase from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.79%.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate segments. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products. The Nitrogen segment offers ammonia, urea, urea ammonium nitrate, industrial grade ammonium nitrate, and ammonium sulfate.

