Toroso Investments LLC Cuts Stake in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG)

Toroso Investments LLC lessened its stake in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,754 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,587 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $1,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 11.2% in the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 172,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,464,000 after purchasing an additional 17,376 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 3.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 490,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,352,000 after purchasing an additional 17,122 shares in the last quarter. AXQ Capital LP raised its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 51.5% in the third quarter. AXQ Capital LP now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Principal Financial Group in the third quarter worth about $3,290,000. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Principal Financial Group in the third quarter worth about $836,000. 70.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PFG opened at $79.97 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $79.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.58. The firm has a market cap of $18.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.24. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.17 and a 52 week high of $84.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Principal Financial Group ( NYSE:PFG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.14% and a net margin of 4.56%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.70 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Principal Financial Group announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, February 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 7.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be given a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 11th. This is a positive change from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.39%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Principal Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to an “inline” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $83.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.18.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Asset Management, and Benefits and Protection segments. The Retirement and Income Solutions segment provides retirement, and related financial products and services.

