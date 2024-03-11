Toroso Investments LLC Grows Stock Holdings in GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF)

Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in shares of GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF – Free Report) by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 353,560 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 94,477 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC owned about 0.14% of GrafTech International worth $1,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of GrafTech International by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 2,148 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in GrafTech International by 10.6% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 25,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,408 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in GrafTech International by 101.5% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,690 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in GrafTech International by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 79,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 2,757 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in GrafTech International in the first quarter valued at $29,000. 92.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EAF. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on GrafTech International from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on GrafTech International from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Citigroup cut their price target on GrafTech International from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on GrafTech International in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $2.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, GrafTech International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.88.

GrafTech International Price Performance

Shares of GrafTech International stock opened at $1.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.90, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 3.54. GrafTech International Ltd. has a 1 year low of $1.18 and a 1 year high of $5.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.53.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $137.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.20 million. GrafTech International had a negative net margin of 41.14% and a negative return on equity of 39.57%. The company’s revenue was down 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that GrafTech International Ltd. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at GrafTech International

In other GrafTech International news, major shareholder Gp Ltd Bcp sold 132,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.47, for a total value of $327,761.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,368,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,010,150.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,732,780 shares of company stock worth $12,598,389. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

GrafTech International Company Profile

GrafTech International Ltd. research, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon-based solutions worldwide. The company offers graphite electrodes to produce electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes and synthetic graphite.

