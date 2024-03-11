Toroso Investments LLC Has $1.21 Million Holdings in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Free Report) by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,925 shares during the quarter. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $1,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the first quarter worth $440,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in CenterPoint Energy by 59.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 14,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 5,475 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,585,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $79,208,000 after purchasing an additional 572,884 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 9.0% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 32,098 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $988,000 after acquiring an additional 2,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 59.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 738,270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $22,615,000 after purchasing an additional 274,696 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

CNP opened at $28.33 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.42 and a 12 month high of $31.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.92.

CenterPoint Energy ( NYSE:CNP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is 58.82%.

CNP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price (down from $30.00) on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Barclays raised their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.64.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electric and Natural Gas. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

