Toroso Investments LLC Has $1.21 Million Stock Position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 15.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,957 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the quarter. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $1,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MLM. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 144.4% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 66 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 84.6% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 72 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. increased its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 418.8% during the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 83 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MLM shares. Stephens boosted their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $575.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $560.00 to $642.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $490.00 to $530.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $595.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $505.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $559.46.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Sue W. Cole sold 1,724 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $543.48, for a total value of $936,959.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,757,099.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Sue W. Cole sold 1,724 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $543.48, for a total value of $936,959.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,757,099.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Howard Nye sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $604.26, for a total value of $9,063,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 134,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,357,566.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Martin Marietta Materials Stock Down 2.5 %

NYSE MLM opened at $596.85 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $527.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $474.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 2.50. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $317.94 and a fifty-two week high of $617.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.90 billion, a PE ratio of 31.70, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.95.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The construction company reported $4.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.96 by $0.67. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 17.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 21.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Martin Marietta Materials Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is 15.72%.

Martin Marietta Materials Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

