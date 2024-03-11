Toroso Investments LLC Has $1.30 Million Stock Holdings in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) by 7.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,730 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the quarter. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Waters were worth $1,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Waters by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,977 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,165,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in shares of Waters during the first quarter valued at about $135,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Waters by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 8,167 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,535,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Waters by 1.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 294,027 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $91,287,000 after buying an additional 4,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC increased its stake in shares of Waters by 39.4% in the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,626 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares in the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Waters alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WAT shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Waters from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Waters from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Waters from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Waters from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Waters in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $293.50.

Waters Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WAT opened at $355.94 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. Waters Co. has a 52 week low of $231.90 and a 52 week high of $363.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $322.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $292.53. The firm has a market cap of $21.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.81, a P/E/G ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 0.93.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.56 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $819.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $815.50 million. Waters had a return on equity of 81.30% and a net margin of 21.72%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.84 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Waters Co. will post 11.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Waters Company Profile

(Free Report)

Waters Corporation provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.