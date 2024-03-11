Toroso Investments LLC Has $1.40 Million Stock Position in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Free Report) by 142.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,206 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,342 shares during the quarter. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $1,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INGR. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Ingredion by 1,760.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Ingredion by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 24,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,325 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Ingredion by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,790,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,608,000 after acquiring an additional 107,110 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Ingredion by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 42,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,791,000 after acquiring an additional 5,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Ingredion by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 29,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,612,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Ingredion alerts:

Ingredion Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE INGR opened at $117.47 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $111.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.92. Ingredion Incorporated has a 52-week low of $89.54 and a 52-week high of $118.34.

Ingredion Announces Dividend

Ingredion ( NYSE:INGR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. Ingredion had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.65 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Ingredion Incorporated will post 9.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 29th. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.50%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Ingredion from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Ingredion in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Ingredion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Ingredion from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Ingredion

Insider Activity at Ingredion

In other Ingredion news, CEO James P. Zallie sold 54,581 shares of Ingredion stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.24, for a total value of $6,399,076.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 99,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,635,601.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Ingredion news, VP Davida Marie Gable sold 1,968 shares of Ingredion stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.38, for a total value of $231,003.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $202,245.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James P. Zallie sold 54,581 shares of Ingredion stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.24, for a total transaction of $6,399,076.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,635,601.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 58,920 shares of company stock worth $6,902,922. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Ingredion

(Free Report)

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingredion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingredion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.