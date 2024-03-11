Toroso Investments LLC Has $1.45 Million Stock Position in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN)

Toroso Investments LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN – Free Report) by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,755 shares during the quarter. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Rayonier were worth $1,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in Rayonier by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 6,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in Rayonier by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 29,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $960,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in Rayonier by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 20,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Rayonier by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 38,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in Rayonier by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 64,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rayonier alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RYN has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Rayonier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Rayonier from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Rayonier from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Rayonier from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Rayonier presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Rayonier Price Performance

NYSE:RYN opened at $35.11 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.78 and a 200-day moving average of $30.68. The company has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.01 and a beta of 1.08. Rayonier Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.84 and a 52 week high of $35.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.26.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. The company had revenue of $467.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.94 million. Rayonier had a net margin of 16.41% and a return on equity of 2.89%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rayonier Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. Rayonier’s payout ratio is 97.44%.

About Rayonier

(Free Report)

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of September 30, 2023, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.8 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rayonier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rayonier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.