Toroso Investments LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the quarter. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Nordson were worth $1,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nordson by 208.3% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co raised its position in shares of Nordson by 105.6% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nordson in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nordson in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Nordson by 49.1% during the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.88% of the company’s stock.

Nordson stock opened at $264.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $258.73 and a 200 day moving average of $241.80. The stock has a market cap of $15.14 billion, a PE ratio of 30.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.00. Nordson Co. has a one year low of $202.57 and a one year high of $275.67.

Nordson ( NASDAQ:NDSN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.18. Nordson had a return on equity of 20.59% and a net margin of 18.59%. The business had revenue of $633.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $630.77 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.95 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Nordson Co. will post 10.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Nordson’s payout ratio is 31.81%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Nordson from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Nordson in a research report on Monday, February 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Nordson from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nordson currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $270.43.

In other Nordson news, EVP Joseph P. Kelley sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.25, for a total transaction of $728,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,545,765.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Srinivas Subramanian sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.79, for a total transaction of $526,659.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,144,856.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Joseph P. Kelley sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.25, for a total value of $728,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,545,765.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,113 shares of company stock worth $2,076,127. 0.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.

