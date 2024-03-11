Toroso Investments LLC Makes New $1.39 Million Investment in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 69,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,390,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KVUE. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Kenvue in the second quarter worth approximately $526,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kenvue during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,387,000. TD Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Kenvue during the 2nd quarter valued at $12,634,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Kenvue during the 2nd quarter valued at $416,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kenvue during the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. 11.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE KVUE opened at $20.02 on Monday. Kenvue Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.82 and a 1-year high of $27.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.43.

Kenvue ( NYSE:KVUE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.03. Kenvue had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 15.62%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 13th.

KVUE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Kenvue in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Kenvue in a research report on Friday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Kenvue from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Kenvue from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Kenvue from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kenvue presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.42.

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, and other products under the Tylenol, Nicorette, and Zyrtec brands.

