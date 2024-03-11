Toroso Investments LLC Purchases 2,909 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 19.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,254 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,909 shares during the quarter. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $1,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EW. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,053,304 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,551,938,000 after acquiring an additional 108,102 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,015,032 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,548,023,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255,926 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,512,235 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,934,919,000 after acquiring an additional 66,763 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 104,971.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,399,249 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,148,938,000 after acquiring an additional 15,384,593 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 15,133,146 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,048,424,000 after acquiring an additional 818,849 shares during the period. 79.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EW. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.38.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Performance

Shares of EW stock opened at $92.14 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $81.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $55.40 billion, a PE ratio of 40.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.05. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12 month low of $60.57 and a 12 month high of $94.87.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.64. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 23.56% and a net margin of 23.35%. Edwards Lifesciences’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, insider Larry L. Wood sold 8,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.86, for a total value of $622,163.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 213,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,363,236.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.86, for a total transaction of $574,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 39,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,838,685.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Larry L. Wood sold 8,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.86, for a total value of $622,163.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 213,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,363,236.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 220,967 shares of company stock valued at $17,740,350. 1.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile



Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

Further Reading

