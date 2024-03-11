Toroso Investments LLC Raises Stock Position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 41.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,729 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,435 shares during the quarter. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $1,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 562.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 212 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 79.6% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 273 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on A shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com raised Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Barclays lifted their target price on Agilent Technologies from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Bank of America downgraded Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $130.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Agilent Technologies from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.31.

Agilent Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Agilent Technologies stock opened at $147.87 on Monday. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $96.80 and a 52 week high of $151.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.21, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $134.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.83.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The medical research company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.07. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 27.09%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

Agilent Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.236 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Agilent Technologies

In other Agilent Technologies news, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 4,828 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.00, for a total transaction of $719,372.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 21,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,178,021. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 2,751 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $357,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 306,206 shares in the company, valued at $39,806,780. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 4,828 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.00, for a total transaction of $719,372.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 21,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,178,021. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,948 shares of company stock valued at $5,568,576 in the last three months.

About Agilent Technologies

(Free Report)

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding A? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.