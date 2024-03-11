Toroso Investments LLC Reduces Stock Position in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Toroso Investments LLC lowered its position in shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report) by 53.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,627 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 116,440 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $1,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AAL. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in American Airlines Group in the 3rd quarter worth $59,411,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in American Airlines Group by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,119,358 shares of the airline’s stock worth $155,249,000 after purchasing an additional 2,672,793 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in American Airlines Group by 502.0% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,986,179 shares of the airline’s stock worth $54,498,000 after purchasing an additional 2,490,121 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of American Airlines Group in the 1st quarter worth about $44,800,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of American Airlines Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,867,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.43.

American Airlines Group Price Performance

American Airlines Group stock opened at $14.68 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $9.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.35, a PEG ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.57. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.86 and a 1 year high of $19.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.47.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The airline reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $13.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.01 billion. American Airlines Group had a net margin of 1.56% and a negative return on equity of 36.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that American Airlines Group Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

About American Airlines Group

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

