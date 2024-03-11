Toroso Investments LLC Reduces Stock Position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Toroso Investments LLC lessened its holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,806 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,792 shares during the quarter. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $1,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Pacific Financial acquired a new stake in Moderna in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Moderna by 79.1% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Moderna by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Moderna by 54.1% during the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.51% of the company’s stock.

Moderna Price Performance

NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $103.03 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $98.99 and a 200-day moving average of $93.84. Moderna, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.55 and a 52 week high of $163.24. The company has a quick ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Insider Buying and Selling at Moderna

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by $1.33. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. Moderna had a negative net margin of 68.84% and a negative return on equity of 10.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.61 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post -7.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Moderna news, President Stephen Hoge sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total value of $4,500,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 1,531,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $153,121,610.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, President Stephen Hoge sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total transaction of $4,500,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 1,531,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $153,121,610.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO James M. Mock sold 647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.57, for a total transaction of $61,186.79. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,651. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 109,477 shares of company stock worth $10,994,509. 15.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on MRNA. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Moderna from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Moderna from $82.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Moderna in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HSBC reaffirmed a “reduce” rating and set a $86.00 price objective (up previously from $75.00) on shares of Moderna in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.82.

Moderna Profile

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella-zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

