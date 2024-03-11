Toroso Investments LLC Sells 1,574 Shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA)

Toroso Investments LLC reduced its position in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 91,613 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,574 shares during the quarter. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in TEGNA were worth $1,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 189.5% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in TEGNA in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in TEGNA by 94.3% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in TEGNA by 925.4% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in TEGNA by 34.4% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. 89.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO David T. Lougee sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.21, for a total transaction of $2,281,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 636,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,677,545.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on TGNA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of TEGNA from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of TEGNA from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of TEGNA from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st.

TEGNA Stock Performance

TGNA opened at $14.61 on Monday. TEGNA Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.40 and a 52-week high of $17.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 0.49.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.04). TEGNA had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 16.38%. The business had revenue of $725.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $750.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. TEGNA’s quarterly revenue was down 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TEGNA Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TEGNA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a $0.114 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.35%.

TEGNA Company Profile

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

