Toroso Investments LLC Sells 20,712 Shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Toroso Investments LLC lowered its holdings in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Free Report) by 60.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,712 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in DaVita were worth $1,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DVA. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in DaVita by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 24,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,316,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. grew its holdings in DaVita by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 3,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in DaVita by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its stake in shares of DaVita by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 10,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DaVita by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at DaVita

In other DaVita news, insider James O. Hearty sold 26,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.64, for a total value of $3,130,260.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,264 shares in the company, valued at $2,424,384.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Kathleen Alyce Waters sold 11,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.73, for a total value of $1,362,438.05. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 81,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,814,986.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider James O. Hearty sold 26,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.64, for a total transaction of $3,130,260.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,424,384.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 134,540 shares of company stock worth $16,551,071. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DaVita Stock Performance

Shares of DVA stock opened at $135.17 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $114.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.71. DaVita Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.51 and a 52 week high of $136.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.85 billion, a PE ratio of 18.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.65.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. DaVita had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 64.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that DaVita Inc. will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DVA. Barclays began coverage on shares of DaVita in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $133.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of DaVita from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of DaVita from $113.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. TheStreet raised shares of DaVita from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of DaVita from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.50.

About DaVita

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

