Toroso Investments LLC Sells 3,307 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Toroso Investments LLC lessened its holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 7.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 44,151 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 3,307 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $1,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 96,588.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 63,423,739 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,086,641,000 after acquiring an additional 63,358,143 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Williams Companies by 2.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,149,522 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $883,679,000 after purchasing an additional 686,381 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Williams Companies by 6.6% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 23,515,457 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $767,309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451,317 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Williams Companies by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,750,630 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $649,796,000 after purchasing an additional 136,216 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Williams Companies by 85.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,352,215 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $546,327,000 after purchasing an additional 7,551,749 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.27.

Williams Companies Stock Performance

Williams Companies stock opened at $36.05 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.88 and a 200-day moving average of $34.87. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.80 and a 1 year high of $37.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $43.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.76, a P/E/G ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.04.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 29.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.27%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.52%.

Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

