Toroso Investments LLC Sells 531 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Toroso Investments LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 7.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,925 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 531 shares during the quarter. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $1,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Petix & Botte Co raised its holdings in Quanta Services by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Petix & Botte Co now owns 5,344 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 2,672 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in Quanta Services by 1,494.0% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 304,126 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,893,000 after acquiring an additional 285,047 shares during the period. Wharton Business Group LLC bought a new position in Quanta Services in the 3rd quarter worth $10,543,000. Natixis bought a new position in Quanta Services in the 2nd quarter worth $2,401,000. Finally, Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in Quanta Services in the 3rd quarter worth $2,466,000. Institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services Price Performance

NYSE:PWR opened at $242.06 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $35.28 billion, a PE ratio of 48.32 and a beta of 1.10. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $151.70 and a 12 month high of $245.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $212.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $197.77.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.19 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 16.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 7.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on PWR. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $237.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $234.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $205.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $234.42.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Quanta Services news, EVP Derrick A. Jensen sold 18,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.90, for a total value of $4,382,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 263,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,476,452.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Quanta Services news, EVP Derrick A. Jensen sold 18,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.90, for a total value of $4,382,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 263,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,476,452.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Worthing Jackman sold 9,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.31, for a total transaction of $2,271,531.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,776,502.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 45,429 shares of company stock valued at $10,839,251. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries worldwide. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

