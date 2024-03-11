Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Acquires 6,262 Shares of MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Free Report) by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,378 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,262 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in MGIC Investment were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MTG. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in MGIC Investment by 57.0% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 540,212 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,016,000 after purchasing an additional 196,222 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 60.4% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 208,506 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,480,000 after acquiring an additional 78,516 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its holdings in MGIC Investment by 284.4% in the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 132,189 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,206,000 after buying an additional 97,803 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 91.5% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 104,357 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 49,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pegasus Partners Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 43.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd. now owns 17,050 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 5,150 shares during the last quarter. 93.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MTG shares. Barclays began coverage on MGIC Investment in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on MGIC Investment from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on MGIC Investment from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of MGIC Investment in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.50 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

Shares of MTG stock opened at $19.75 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.25. MGIC Investment Co. has a 52 week low of $12.15 and a 52 week high of $20.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of 7.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.23.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The insurance provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 61.72% and a return on equity of 14.82%. The firm had revenue of $284.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.96 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MGIC Investment Co. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.47%.

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

