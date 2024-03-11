Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Acquires 7,344 Shares of Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN – Free Report) by 56,492.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,357 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,344 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Sunoco were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SUN. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Sunoco by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,939 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Sunoco by 70.2% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 23,016 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $941,000 after acquiring an additional 9,491 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of Sunoco by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,369 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Sunoco by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 25,640 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sunoco by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 15,519 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sunoco stock opened at $63.14 on Monday. Sunoco LP has a twelve month low of $40.81 and a twelve month high of $64.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.35 and a beta of 1.28.

Sunoco ( NYSE:SUN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($2.46). Sunoco had a return on equity of 37.91% and a net margin of 1.71%. The business had revenue of $5.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. Sunoco’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Sunoco LP will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were issued a $0.842 dividend. This represents a $3.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 6th. Sunoco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.58%.

SUN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Sunoco from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Sunoco from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Sunoco from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Citigroup cut shares of Sunoco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Sunoco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.71.

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, distributes and retails motor fuels in the United States. It operates through two segments: Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel, as well as other petroleum products, such as propane and lubricating oil from independent refiners and oil companies and supplies it to company-operated retail stores, independently operated commission agents, and retail stores, as well as other commercial customers, including unbranded retail stores, other fuel distributors, school districts, municipalities, and other industrial customers.

