Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Acquires 9,330 Shares of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Free Report) by 94.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,245 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,330 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in MP Materials were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in MP Materials by 22.9% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 18,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after buying an additional 3,430 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in MP Materials by 18.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 45,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,576,000 after buying an additional 7,124 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in MP Materials by 53.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 41,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,374,000 after buying an additional 14,406 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in MP Materials by 8.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 84,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,817,000 after buying an additional 6,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in MP Materials by 29.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,398,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,898,000 after buying an additional 1,441,580 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on MP shares. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of MP Materials in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of MP Materials from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of MP Materials from $34.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of MP Materials from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.33.

MP Materials Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of MP stock opened at $15.24 on Monday. MP Materials Corp. has a 12 month low of $14.04 and a 12 month high of $32.08. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.24 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a current ratio of 10.42, a quick ratio of 9.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.54.

MP Materials Profile

MP Materials Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces rare earth materials in the Western Hemisphere. The company owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine and processing facility in North America. It holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

